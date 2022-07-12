Ring Finders South Jersey Recover Lost Jewelry at Jersey Shore

Here's something to keep in mind next time you go down the shore this summer. If you happen to lose any jewelry, keys, or anything else made of metal that you care about, don't freak out, the Ring Finders of South Jersey can help you out.

I found out about Ring Finders of South Jersey by overhearing people talk about him on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. He had successfully reunited a woman with her diamond engagement ring and wedding band. Phew. I bet she was relieved.

His name is John Favano and he's an Expert Detectorist and Recovery Specialist.

Have you ever seen people scouring the sand with the handheld metal detectors? That's what John does, and he's an expert with many, many success stories.

Check out this one.

Favano has been able to return over 150 lost items to people. Wow. I have a new appreciation for those people with metal detectors.

Among the items he can help you find are rings, necklaces, earrings, watches, bracelets, necklaces, keys (including electronic), wallets, purses, credit cards, cell phones, hearing aids, air pods, and so much more. Check out the complete list here.

He's been recovering items for people since 2016, but, did metal detecting as a hobby long before that.

I haven't needed him yet, but, I put his number in my contacts incase I ever do.

Favano says you can call him anytime you need him, 24/7. Don't wait to call. I can imagine the faster he gets to the site where you lost the valuable the better.

Here's his number: (215) 850-0188.

For more information, click here.

