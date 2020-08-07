Robbinsville Drive Up Movie Night is August 14th

Credit - Jewelsy

Robbinsville Recreation Department is hosting another Drive in Movie Night for its residents next Friday night, according to the official township website

It was a huge success last month (July 17th), when they showed Toy Story 4, so they're looking forward to another great night. This Drive In Movie Night will take place Friday, August 14th, in the big open field at the intersection of Gordon & Sharon Roads. The movie they've picked this time is one of my favorites, The Sandlot. It's so funny. I can watch it over and over again. It will start around 8:30pm. Put your little ones in their jammies (go ahead...you can wear your jammies too, lol), pack some snacks, and go have some family fun.

Space will be limited and you must pre-register, so sign up now. Tickets are only $5 per car. Wow, that's a great deal. If you're a family of five, do the math...that's only a dollar per person for a night out. Crazy. You can get your tickets right now by clicking HERE . Remember, this is for Robbinsville residents only.

All families are asked to stay in your cars throughout the entire movie, but, if you do get out, it's recommended you wear face coverings, especially if you're near other families and it's hard to maintain proper social distance.

If you'd like more information about Drive in Movie Night, feel free to call the Robbinsville Recreation Department at (609) 259-3600 extension 1132 or email Rec@Robbinsville.net.

Drive-in movies have been popping up all over the area lately for some classic family fun.

Enjoy.