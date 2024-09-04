Haunted Halloween Drive In Movie Experience at Snipes Farm in Morrisville, PA
You're in luck if you love Spooky Szn.
Haunted Halloween Drive In Movie Experience at Snipes Farm
The haunted and really cool Halloween Drive-In Movie Experience is back in Bucks County for 2024.
Once again, it will be held at Snipes Farm on West Bridge Street in Morrisville.
The Mid-Atlantic Event Group is behind the fun.
It's so much more than just a drive-in movie.
It's known as "Pennsylvania's Scariest Halloween Drive-In Movie Experience."
If this is your thing, you're going to love it.
Tickets are on sale now
Tickets are on sale now. You can click here to buy tickets.
Tickets are $55 each. You'll need one ticket per car. Bring your friends.
No tickets will be sold at Snipes Farm, you must buy them online, in advance.
Just pick a date to join the fun...or you can choose the date when your favorite classic Halloween movie is being shown.
Halloween Movie Shown on 50-foot outdoor movie screen
Like I said, you're not just going to be watching a Halloween movie on a big outdoor screen. It's a huge 50-foot screen, by the way.
Get ready. From the minute you enter Snipes Farm, you'll notice your creepy surroundings.
As it gets darker and darker, the movie will come to life all around you.
As you can imagine, this is a popular event, so don't wait to get tickets.
Usually, it sells out each night.
Gates open at 6pm
Gates will open at 6pm. The movie will start just after the sun goes down.
Some of the movies being shown this year are:
*Scream (1996)
*The Conjuring (2013)
*Halloween (1978)
*A Nightmare on Elm Street
*Ghostbusters (1984)
*Hocus Pocus
*Texas Chainsaw
*Child's Play
*Friday the 13th (1980)
To see the complete list of showings and dates, click here.
Space is limited
Space is limited. Don't miss the haunted fun.
For more details and to buy tickets, click here.
Snipes Farm is located at 890 West Bridge Street in Morrisville, PA.
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county
Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator