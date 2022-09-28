Robert De Niro, other movie stars spotted filming in New Jersey

This is becoming rather old hat: movie stars being spotted in New Jersey.

As more productions are being filmed in the Garden State, more A-list movie stars are coming to the state.

The most recent sightings, as reported by The Montclair Girl, is Robert De Niro who was seen shooting a project in Jersey City.

What move is Di Niro filming in NJ?

It’s believed to be the film, “Inappropriate Behavior” and it has a pretty impressive cast: Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg. It is being directed by Tony Goldwyn, most recently in "Scandal."

Goldwyn, De Niro, and Goldberg have also been spotted in Newark.

The description of “Inappropriate Behavior” on IMDB is pretty sparse:

Follows Max Brandel who blows up his successful career and marriage to become a somewhat less successful stand-up comic.

Fortunately, Variety has a more detailed description, quoted by The Montclair Girl; Bobby Cannavale plays Max, who moves back in with his father (played by De Niro) after he blows up that career and marriage. Apparently part of the plot includes Max kidnapping his son after a disagreement with his ex-wife (played by Byrne) and setting off on a road trip.

Can you be an extra in the movie?

There’s a listing on Backstage.com for actors and stand-ins for the movie, but it’s been up a while; they may have already filled the spots:

Talent, aged 18–70, is wanted for stand-ins for the principal actors, including De Niro, Goldberg, and more. Additionally, talent, aged 1 and older, is wanted for various background roles. Filming will take place on Sept. 12–Oct. 14 in the Jersey City, New Jersey, area.

So you can expect to see stars around Jersey City until the middle of next month.

