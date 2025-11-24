This is a big blow to the Newtown Borough community.

Rocco's at The Brick has closed its doors for good

A popular restaurant in the adorable town has closed its doors for good.

It's Rocco's at The Brick on Washington Avenue.

The shocking and sudden closure has left staff members without jobs right before the holidays, patrons with canceled Thanksgiving reservations, and community members sad that their favorite spot is gone.

I first saw the news in several Newtown community groups on Facebook, and Newtown PA Now confirmed it.

The restaurant/bar was open on Saturday (November 22), but not on Sunday (November 23).

A sign on the door didn't give a reason for the closure. It simply said, "We are closed."

The picturesque outdoor patio always seemed to be bustling when I'd drive by. I would often tell my husband that we should head there for a date night.

The sudden closure has customers wondering what would happen to their unused gift cards. Luckily, the handwritten sign on the door addressed that issue by saying the office would be open as of 10 AM this morning (Monday, November 24) for gift card refunds. Regulars were holding out hope that the restaurant would reopen, but this makes it seem permanent.

The Brick Hotel remains open despite the closure. The restaurant leased the space from the hotel.

Rocco's At The Brick has been open since 2018. At the time, it took the place of The Garden Grill, which had been in the hotel for years.

Rocco's at The Brick was located at 1 Washington Avenue in Newtown.

