Rockefeller Christmas Tree Has Arrived & It Already Looks Better Than Last Year
The 2021 Rockefeller Christmas tree has arrived in New York City and it already looks better than the one we had last year.
What a difference a year can make. 12 months ago COVID had everyone under lockdown, separated from families during the holidays, and a Charlie Brown Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center to perfectly sum up 2020.
The 2020 tree came from Oneonta and was relentlessly made fun of on social media when it first arrived in Rockefeller Center.
"Worst tree I have ever seen there. Who bought it, Charlie Brown?"
"If 2020 was a Christmas tree!"
"Perfect tree for this year. Looks half dead."
"Yay, the COVID tree is going up."
The tree went from Charlie Brown sad to Rockefeller Center ready in a Christmas miracle, proving you just need a little faith.
This year's tree, for the first time, came from the state of Maryland. It was cut down on Thursday, November 11, and arrived in New York City two days later.
Crews will be working to wrap this year's tree with 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and top it with a Swarovski crystal star.
The official Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1. You can see the tree in all its glory during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC.
Want to see it in person? The 89th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It'll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.