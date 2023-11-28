Yo Philly! Sylvester Stallone is Returning to Philadelphia Celebrate “Rocky Day”

Yo Phillly! Rocky himself is returning to the City of Brotherly Love!

That's right - Philly legend Sylvester Stallone is set to return to the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, made famous by his role in the classic 1976 film "Rocky."

Stallone will be center stage to help the city dedicate December 3 as "Rocky Day" in Philadelphia, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The special event will also celebrate the opening of the Rocky Shop, located right next to the famous Rocky statue at the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps. It's absolutely free to the public.

Where can I see Sylvester Stallone on Rocky Day?

Rocky himself will be back where he was 47 years ago in the famous scene from the movie - at the Art Museum steps. Stallone will make an appearance Parkway Visitor Center at 11 a.m to mark the occasion and the opening of the Rocky shop.

No word whether or not Stallone will be meeting with fans for photos/meet and greets.

Check out this awesome hype video for Rocky Day in Philly!

Even 47 years later, "Rocky" holds iconic status as a timeless underdog story. Its enduring significance lies in inspiring generations with the tale of an every day hero given a shot at greatness. The film's themes of resilience, determination, and triumph resonate universally, transcending its sports drama genre.

Welcome back to Philly, Rocky! Will you be checking out the first ever Rocky Day in Philadelphia?