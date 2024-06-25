It’s really no secret at this point that Rook Coffee probably has the best coffee in all of New Jersey. I’ve had some great iced coffees there when I’m going down to the Jersey Shore in the summer. Since the weather is nicer and I know I’ll make my way back to a Rook Coffee location sometime soon but, I have to admit I get super stressed out when I have to order for myself.

I don’t know if this is just me, but I can’t seem to figure out the right way to order myself a drink there. They don’t really have a straightforward menu, so I always rely on the baristas there to help me and I have to say to this day they have never disappointed me.

It’s nice to know I can order a s’mores latte, but what flavor shots and syrups make up a s’mores latte? Sometimes I’m just in the mood for a caramel coffee but am never sure if they have caramel to add in. I brought my friends for backup while ordering when I went to the Rook location in Freehold, NJ.

I asked the workers to give me a rundown on how to order correctly and this is the step-by-step list of how to do it. I’m just putting it out there that summer 2022 will be a Rook Coffee summer and we will all show up to get our iced coffees before roasting at the Jersey Shore and be confident that we know how to order there.

Their menu looks a little something like this;

I walked up to the counter and when the barista asked me what I wanted I said “I’m seriously so confused and have no idea."

He explained to me that when ordering, there are no flavoring add-ins that you can add to your drink. For example, there’s a s’mores coffee available right now. Although it says s’mores, there are no sweet syrups and chocolate drizzles like Starbucks or Dunkin’ would have.

All of their coffees are brewed with the flavors in the roast, so the s’mores roast had graham cracker flavoring brewed into the coffee. Rook is very into selling their brand of coffee, so from what I understood, it’s a coffee shop that’s more dedicated to trying different roasts than making frappuccinos and sweet cream cold foam lattes.

You can try any brew that they currently are carrying mixed with your choice of milk and sugar. It’s pretty simple once you get the understanding of that.

They’re all about keeping it simple, and before I asked the questions today, it was almost so simple that it was confusing. So if you’re into trying different roasts of coffees and tasting the undertone flavors this shop is a must.

