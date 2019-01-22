A Bucks County Winery Will Host a Wine Tasting & Painting Event for Valentine’s Day

If you need a date idea and are looking for a fun way to spend the day with your Valentine in the area then check out Rose Bank Winery's ValenWINE Tasting and Painting event.

Bring your Valentine or a friend to Rose Bank Winery for an afternoon filled with wine and creativity. The event is on Sunday, February 3rd from 1 pm to 4 pm. The Facebook invite lists that with your ticket to this Valentine paint party you'll get a wineglass, all the painting supplies needed, instruction, multiple wine tastings with appetizer pairings, and a chance to win door prizes. According to their Instagram post, there will be a total of nine wine tastings to be exact. A ticket will cost you $46, and seating may be limited.

Of course, if this doesn't fit your schedule, but you want to paint with a glass of wine... don't worry. I found quite a few local businesses listed on Yelp in our area that offer similar events (year round). Check them out now on Yelp.com.