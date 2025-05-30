If you're a pet parent, you know that emergencies never seem to happen during regular vet hours.

It's always in the middle of the night when your dog suddenly won’t stop throwing up, or your cat decides to eat something totally bizarre. In those moments, finding help fast can feel impossible, especially in areas where 24-hour animal care isn’t easy to find.

That’s about to change for Princeton-area pet owners! There aren't a lot of emergency vets that are open late at night in the area, so this is a big win.

A 24/7 emergency vet is officially on its way to town, and it’s something a lot of locals have been hoping for.

The Veterinary Emergency Group, also known as VEG, is opening a new location right in Princeton, New Jersey.

Where is the new Veterinary Emergency Group opening in Princeton, New Jersey?

You’ll find it next to The Container Store inside the Square at West Windsor shopping center, making it super convenient for people in Princeton, West Windsor, and surrounding towns.

VEG is known for offering immediate emergency care for pets around the clock.

It’s so great to know that pet owners will have access to an emergency pet office in a really busy part of Mercer County!

There’s no official word yet on the exact opening date, but the signage is up and plans are underway.

Whether you’re a dog lover, cat parent, or just an animal owner of any kind, knowing help is just a short drive away, 24/7, is a game-changer for the Princeton community.

Keep an eye out for the grand opening, your pets will thank you.

