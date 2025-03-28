Great news.

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs in Bordentown is now open for 2025 season

After a delayed start to the season, Russ Ayres Famous Hotdogs on Route 206 in Bordentown is NOW OPEN.

Yipee!

The post read, "Don't miss it. Re-Grand Opening."

Although, the date is incorrect. It says March 6th, 2025 and it's already passed that. Maybe that's when it was originally supposed to open.

But the post (published Thursday, March 27) says "Now Open."

I know this is a huge relief for its fans who were worried that their favorite hot dog stand would not be reopening.

The opening was delayed due to a family matter

The concern came after the popular spot announced on Facebook that instead of opening back up for the season after its typical winter break, it would be staying closed for the "foreseeable future."

The post read, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but Russ Ayres Hot Dogs will remain closed until the foreseeable future. Due to an unexpected family matter, we must postpone our grand reopening day. Thank you for your understanding! See you soon!"

I'm hoping now that they're re-opened all is ok with their family.

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs has been open since 1942

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs is a staple in the area, opening for the first time over 80 years ago, in 1942.

It has a nostalgic feel, with counter service only. Longtime customers brag that the hot dogs taste just as delicious as they did 50 years ago.

That says a lot.

Stop by and have a hot dog, or two...you can put a variety of toppings on them.

Look for the cute, yellow building.

It's in front of another local hot spot, Bordentown Creamery.

Russ Ayres Famous Hotdogs, located at 680 Route 206 in Bordentown, is open Monday - Saturday from 10am - 5pm; closed on Sundays.

Welcome back.

