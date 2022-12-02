A New Jersey university's marching band has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

It's the Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights, according to NJ.com.

I didn't realize next year's parade was already being planned, but I guess an event of that magnitude takes a significant amount of planning.

This is quite an honor. The Rutgers marching band had to apply to be a part of the iconic parade. There were over 100 applicants and only 10 were chosen. Wow.

The Rutgers Marching Scarlet Knights was the only band picked from New Jersey. I'm sure the Garden State will be represented well.

This is the first time the band's ever been picked to perform in the famous parade.

Todd Nichols, the Rutgers director of university bands and athletic bands said, "Our entire university band program is thrilled to celebrate The Rutgers Marching Scarlet Knights being invited to represent our university and the great state of New Jersey in one of the most time-honored traditions for marching bands."

Nichols went on to say that being invited to participate is "an incredible honor and quite honestly a 'bucket-list' wish for our band members, teaching staff and directors."

Not just any 'ole band is chosen to be featured in the parade. The bands have to be the best of the best.

Way to go Marching Scarlet Knights. Big congratulations. I can't wait to see you all perform. I'll be in my pajamas, sitting on the couch as the stuffing is being made for the meal later in the day, sipping on a pumpkin pie martini. Lol.

To see a list of the rest of the bands picked to be in the 97th Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade, click HERE.

