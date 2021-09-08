Spectators Are Back at this Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place this year on Thanksgiving Day and there will be some big changes from last year's parade.

The biggest change according to ABC 7 will be that spectators are actually allowed to watch the parade this year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced earlier today that for the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, they will be welcoming all spectators, whether live or in person. CDC guidelines will be in place to keep everyone safe.

Masks will be have to be worn and vaccines will be needed for those participating in the parade.

Hopefully they will not have to retract this decision because of the amount of COVID cases, because I think a lot of people will definitely enjoy seeing the parade in person.

Now, that the summer is coming to an end, I know people are looking forward to the holiday season, because the holiday season makes people feel good and it gives them hope. I know I am looking forward to some holiday traditions.