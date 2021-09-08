Spectators Are Back at this Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place this year on Thanksgiving Day and there will be some big changes from last year's parade.
The biggest change according to ABC 7 will be that spectators are actually allowed to watch the parade this year.
Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced earlier today that for the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, they will be welcoming all spectators, whether live or in person. CDC guidelines will be in place to keep everyone safe.
Masks will be have to be worn and vaccines will be needed for those participating in the parade.
Hopefully they will not have to retract this decision because of the amount of COVID cases, because I think a lot of people will definitely enjoy seeing the parade in person.
Now, that the summer is coming to an end, I know people are looking forward to the holiday season, because the holiday season makes people feel good and it gives them hope. I know I am looking forward to some holiday traditions.
My family used to always sit down and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade together while the turkey was in the oven and the smell of the house and the atmosphere just felt so good.
When I was in high school I cheered for the football team, so I cheered at the annual Thanksgiving Day game. A few years ago, I coached cheerleading for a high school team, so for four years, I didn't get to watch the parade because I was at the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
For the past two years, I have been able to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and it felt amazing. I know last year there were no spectators, but it still felt so good to watch it. Traditions are coming back and it feels amazing.
Now hopefully more and more people will get vaccinated and I'll actually make my way to the actual parade in New York City one of these years.
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks