RWJ-BH & NJ Devils hosting annual “Running With The Devils 5K” to honor healthcare heroes

RWJBarnabas Health is once again teaming up with the New Jersey Devils for the annual “Running with the Devils 5K Run and Wellness Walk” which will be available in person and virtually this year.

The in-person edition of the event will take place on October 24 up in north Jersey at Essex County’s South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.

The Live Wellness Walk will be held at Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

You can begin the Virtual format anytime from anywhere from October 1 to October 24 and the just submit your 5k.

"This is an opportunity for people to come out for an amazing cause as we honor the selfless and heroic efforts of the healthcare heroes from RWJ-Barnabas Health who've gone above and beyond their duties throughout this pandemic," Justin Edelman, RWJ-Barnabas Health, SVP, Corporate Partnerships, tells Townsquare Media News. "All of the money raised for this event goes towards helping and towards supporting our health care heroes."

This is an annual event, but between last year and this year as we battle through the pandemic, there is an extra level of gratitude for those on the front lines.

"It does mean a little bit more, they've sacrificed so much and really have done such an amazing job," Edelman said. "We're going to be recognizing them throughout the day and even throughout the month. Anybody who is there will be able to participate and be able to thank them."

If you can't make it in person or it's too far of a drive, you can participate in person by downloading the RunGo App and you can just submit your results while being greeted with audio messages along the way with words of encouragement coming from New Jersey Devils players/alumni as well as healthcare heroes.

"You really will feel like you're apart of it," Edelman said.

Registration for the 5K, both virtually and in-person, is open through midnight on 10/21 at rwjbh.org/runningwiththedevils.

"Everybody who attends and registers, whether live or virtual, gets free entry to the Turtle Back Zoo on that day," Edelman said. "If you do the virtual event, you have the rest of the year to use that pass to the zoo, so you can get up there another time."