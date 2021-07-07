How great is this? You can now help buy a meal for a member of the military or a first responder at Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, according to the shop's official Facebook page, to thank them for their service.

Janice and Paul Tweedly are the owners of Captain Paul's. Paul is a retired Captain from the Trenton Fire Department. They're both heroes, always doing what they can to help the community and make a difference.

The Tweedlys say they're often asked by their customers and the community how they can do a good deed, and buy lunch or dinner, or even an ice cream cone, for our local heroes.

So, they thought about it and came up with a great idea. When you make a donation of any amount, towards a meal for a first responder or military, you'll receive a special patch or key chain as a thank you. I just love this.

Let's all support this wonderful project. Let's see how many heroes we can feed. Even the smallest donation can help say thank you to our military, police, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and more.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs pays tribute to military and first responders everyday by proudly displaying their flags and patches all over the restaurant, inside and out.

They also honor our everyday heroes by naming the menu items after them. Among my personal favorites are the EMT sandwich (chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and marinara sauce), the FBI Fries (curly fries with the most amazing garlic sauce to dip), the Thin Blue Line (a fried hotdog, bbq sauce, ranch, and bacon bits).

You have to stop by and see all that Captain Paul's has to offer. Tell them I said hi. It's one of my favorite places in the world. Captain Paul, Janice, and the entire staff are just the best. I bet you'll want to be a regular.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township.

