Al’s Airport Inn Thanks First Responders With Discount

Popular local bar and restaurant, Al's Airport Inn, is offering a discount to all area first responders from today (Thursday, September 2nd) until this Sunday (September 5th) to thank them for their bravery and service during the remnants of Hurricane Ida, that left much of our area paralyzed from flooding.

The Facebook post read, "As a token of our appreciation for the incredible work our first responders have done and continue to do with helping our community recover, we'd like to offer all first responders a 15% discount through Sunday, September 5th."

If you know any first responders, please tell them about this generous offer...they all deserve it. Go with them to Al's and raise a glass to their dedication. Many of them could probably use a drink right about now.

I've lived in this area my entire life and this was definitely one of the worst storms I've ever experienced. It reminded me of the devastation of superstorm Sandy years ago.

There were 16 tornado warnings throughout the area. NJ Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency. New Jersey state offices were closed. Mercer County offices and facilities were closed. Over 80,000 New Jersey residents were without power. Three Hopewell Police Officers had to be rescued after being swept away by flood waters while attempting to rescue other people stuck in the downpours. Two people died. Devastating.

THANK YOU first responders for always putting others before yourself. You're truly appreciated now and always.

Al's Airport Inn is located at 636 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing Township, New Jersey.

