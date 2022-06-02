How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many.

The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop.

If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right.

As is the case with most stores that stand the test of time, this one is family-run and always has been.

I think most of us try to shop locally as much as possible and support the businesses that support us, the community.

We also enjoy the personal touch of walking into a locally run shop with people who have roots in the area.

The customer reviews tell the story.

I’ve been a customer since 1998 and I can’t wait for my new purchase to be delivered. A Big Thank you to Mike for helping me figure out the colors and perfect configuration.

On Facebook, the store broke the news to the Shore.

It has been a privilege to provide the Jersey Shore with the highest quality items all these years! Now that we're retiring, we want you to cash in on all of our excess inventory at our massive store closing event! EVERYTHING must go!

David Segall told the Asbury Park Press that he's been running this business for 48 years and that it's a seven-day-a-week job. His body is telling him it's time to retire.

He and his wife Karen have three adult children who live out of state and their children have children.

Segall told APP that all of his children are doing their own thing and weren't interested in taking over the family business.

Squan Furniture with locations in Oakhurst, Toms River, and Lakewood is closing for good.

All new or existing local business owners need to read what David Segall told The Press:

We've turned it into what small business or medium-sized or mom-and-pop businesses should exemplify over the years, that we care about the community, and that we want to do good about the community. One of our goals of the company was to listen to our customers and address their needs. I think that's why we survived.

Take it from a man and a family that has been doing it for a long, long time.

Happy retirement to the Segall's and thank you and best wishes to the staff.

I don't know about you, but I'm going to try to find some deals!

