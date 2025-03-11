Moving To Philadelphia? This Is The City’s Safest Neighborhood

Philadelphia is such an amazing city!

There are so many amazing sights to see, restaurants to try, and history to retain.

If you’re just visiting or if you’re planning on moving there to call the city home, it’s great for any scenario.

Plus, if you’re a big sports fan, Philadelphia is one of the best cities in America for sports fans.

No matter if you’re a hockey fan, baseball fan, basketball fan, or football fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to sports.

If you plan to either start your family in the City of Brotherly Love or if you’re planning to move your family there, there are a few places in particular that you want to look when buying or renting your new home.

City life takes a special kind of person and if you aren’t used to it, it’s going to take some adapting, but there’s no other city in the world to do it other than Philly!

If you plan to call Philadelphia home and are looking for the perfect neighborhood to settle down in, there is one in particular according to a new list.

Clutter made a list of of safest neighborhoods throughout the entire city of Philadelphia and one in particular was ranked as the absolute safest.

The list was determined by crime rates, community involvement, access to emergency services, school quality, walkability, lighting, and public reviews/feedback.

What Is The Safest Neighborhood in Philadelphia?

According to Clutter.com, the safest neighborhood in the city is Chestnut Hill.

Known as the city’s “garden district” Chestnut Hill is full of amazing homes in the city while giving a suburban feel.

The cost of living is high and the average homie price is around $600,000, but the list gave the neighborhood a safety score of 9.5/10.

