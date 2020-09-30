Sam’s Club Jumps on the Advent Wine Calendar Wagon

Another day, another wine advent calendar. This is something we can definitely get behind!

However you feel about everything going on in 2020, at least there's no shortage of wine advent calendars.

Aldi announced a few weeks ago they would be dropping their wine calendar the first week of November, but Sam's Club is beating them to it, adding their calendar to aisles this week.

A press release about the wine shared the following info:

Each box contains 12 different 187ml bottles (enough for you and a friend or significant other to share) – all products of California. Varietals in the pack include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet – Syrah Blend, Red Blend, Cabernet – Merlot Blend, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Sweet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Rose’! And the best news? This calendar is only $37.98. Again, that’s for 12 shareable mini-bottles!