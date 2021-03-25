Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Offering Huge Discounts Right Now

Whether you drink white wine, red wine, rose, rum, whiskey, or vodka I’m here to tell you that it’s a great day to be 21+ in Pennsylvania! Patch, a one-stop shop for all news happening in your community, revealed that Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are beginning to offer some extreme price reductions on their products.

These liquor stores are offering discounts of up to 50% on more than 3,700 wines, spirits, and more. According to Patch, the discount is being offered on wine brands such as Shafer, Two Hands, Orin Swift, Fess Parker Winery, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, Stags’ Leap, Cakebread Cellars, and Penfolds. According to Patch, the major discount also applies to many spirit brands including Patrón, Bacardi, Captain Morgan, and Talisker.

According to Patch, customers can go to the store’s website to see all marked-down products and their availability for both in-store and online. There are 596 stores in Pennsylvania, with at least one store in every county. According to Patch, there are nearly 50 stores in the greater Philadelphia area as well. You can find your nearest store by heading to the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website and selecting “Locate Store” on the top right of the page. According to Patch, those who live in the state of Pennsylvania are also eligible for free shipping with a PA address if they spend $99 or more. Of course, someone 21+ must be present at the time of delivery with an ID.

The weather is nice, restrictions are loosening, I don't know about you, but for me it's time to turn up!