Sam’s Club Testing a New Digital Service

Are you a Sam's Club shopper like I am? It was just announced today (I saw in on CNBC) that the warehouse club is testing something new, and I'm excited about it...I hope it sticks. I'll give you a hint, you may not have to lug the heavy stuff home by yourself anymore. Yay.

Sam's Club wants to keep up with the times by moving more and more into the digital world. I'm ready. It's about time.

The new service is called Scan and Ship. Here's how it works. It's app-based. You'll be able to select your store on your phone (I go to the Langhorne, PA location, like many of you, I'm sure, since the Princeton location closed last year), check out the products, select stuff that you can fit in the trunk of your car, and others that you can have shipped directly to your home. Nice, huh?

A big part of Sam's Club charm is that you get to buy in bulk, but, bulk can get, well, bulky, and hard to carry. Being able to ship it to my home would be a great alternative.

Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the article that their goal is improve the Sam's Club experience for all of its customers. “We want to have great items. We want to have disruptive prices. And we want to make sure that we’re providing convenience to our members. What we really learned through the pandemic was that we need to stay true to that strategy.”

Scan and Ship is only being tested at a few locations (not our local club). The testing locations are in California; McKinney, Texas; and Dallas.

For more information, click here.

