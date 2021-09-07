Sand Sculpture Tribute for Manville Residents Affected by Ida

A sand sculpture has been created in Seaside Heights New Jersey that has a beautiful meaning behind it.

The Bikini Boys posted on their Facebook Page that a sculpture had been created for those in Manville who have been affected by Hurricane Ida that swept through our area last week. It turns out, Manville is actually the hometown to some of the Bikini Boys.

Give their page a follow, they actually do some amazing work in the sand on the Jersey Shore.

Bikini Boys (Facebook)

I grew up in Middlesex Borough, which is about 15 minutes away from Manville. We played them in sports, we went shopping at the Walmart there and we visited the movie theater often.

I started spending a lot of time there, when my Godmother and her family moved there from Pennsylvania. I spent a ton of time hanging out with my cousin's friends and some of them lived in a bad flooding zone they called "the valley."

Hurricane Ida brought so much devastation to the little town of Manville. Residents who have lived there for years had never seen flooding like this before. The pictures I saw broke my heart.

I know many people have stepped up to help in many ways whether it's donating clothing, donating money or even just their time to help residents clean up. I know many people who have been at Manville High School recently sorting donations and helping to get those donations to families in need.

If you're in the area and want to bring some donations over to Manville High School or even buy the volunteers some dinner, I know it would be appreciated so much. It is so sad when natural disasters happen and just destroy people's lives.

I just keep praying for those affected.

