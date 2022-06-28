Seaside Heights Is Covered In Sand Sculptures – Here’s why

If you’re walking along the Seaside Heights, NJ beach and see giant sand castles being built, you may want to stop and check it out before they’re gone.

Since Sunday, a group of 6 amazingly talented professional sand sculptors has been building these giant sand sculptures for a few days now and tomorrow is the day they’ve been waiting for.

The sand sculptures have been on display from 9 am to 9 pm each day since the building process started and tomorrow beach-goers will get the chance to choose which is their favorite.

On Wednesday, June 29, the voting for the sand sculpture competition will officially begin at 7:30 pm and even if you don’t plan on taking part in the voting process, making the drive to just take a glance at these huge sculptures is worth it!

The list of sculptors was released and they’re from all over the country and even one artist from Canada.

Since the summer started, I feel like more and more places have had these sand sculptures competitions lately.

I know Peddler’s Villiage took part in the trend earlier in the summer and now the event is being welcomed by Seaside Heights.

If you want to go check it out and take part in the voting tomorrow night, you can still purchase a daily ticket to the event.

Daily tickets are available here. Tickets are available for $5 for those 12 and older and $2.50 for kids 6-11.

Children 5 and under are free. Hopefully, you get to check out these sculptures before they’re gone!

Is NJ's Most Expensive Airbnb Worth The Money? This Monroe Township, NJ Airbnb is the most expensive rental in all of New Jersey, but is it worth it? Take a look inside and decide for yourself.