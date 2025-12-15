This holiday season, 94.5 PST wants to hook you up with cash... and a LOT of it! You could win $10,000 just for visiting us at Michael's Jewelers in Yardley, PA this Wednesday night (December 17th) from 5 pm until 7 pm. It doesn't matter if you're naughty or nice, listen up!

Join Joe from 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew for your chance to win BIG! It's 94.5 PST's Santa Dice Roll Challenge. We have special dice (sent direct from the North Pole). Roll the dice to spell "S-A-N-T-A" and reveal a picture of Santa on the 6th dice, you could instantly win $10,000! That's right, it is THAT simple to win!

While you're there, check out Michael's Jewelers brand new flagship store, located at 920 Antique Alley in Yardley, PA. It's a stunning new store that's perfect for your holiday shopping. It's located right near the Wegman's grocery store.

The gorgeous store is home to the area's only bridal boutique, offering the largest selection of engagement rings, wedding bands and certified loose diamonds.

We'll see you there this Wednesday night with 94.5 PST!