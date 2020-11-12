Santa Will Be Coming To MarketFair For The 2020 Holiday Season

Santa will be arriving at MarketFair on November 27th to begin his visits with area boys and girls during this holiday season, according to Facebook . I can't wait.

He'll remain in his festively decorated spot in Center Court until Christmas Eve, December 24th, when he embarks on his big trip around the world. Everyone could use a little holiday magic this year, I'm so happy this tradition will continue, It's a little sense of normalcy so many of us are craving.

Monday through Saturday - 11am - 8pm

Sunday - 11am - 6pm

Christmas Eve - 10am - 5pm.

Get ready for the big question...have you been naughty or nice? Nice, of course, right? Have your wish list ready, I'm sure Santa will be asking what you'd like this year. I'm putting fun toys and games on my list, since I'll probably been spending more time at home this winter.

After your visit with Santa , you'll get a complimentary gift, then, head to MarketFair eatery, Corner Bakery Cafe for a free kids meal. All you'll have to do is show the receipt from your picture with Santa to redeem this generous offer.

MarketFair has your family's health and safety at the top of their priority list. If you'd like to read over their plan for a safe visit with Santa, please click here . You're being asked to make a reservation in advance, click here to reserve your spot. Don't forget your face masks, Santa will be wearing his too.