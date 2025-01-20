The snow has stopped, but icy conditions remain following the long holiday weekend. Additionally, with bitter cold temperatures forecasted tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 21), schools across our area are adjusting their schedule for Tuesday.

In fact, the area's largest school district — Philadelphia Public Schools — have already announced they'll be opening late tomorrow.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday (January 21), these are the latest school closings in our area for Monday:

We expect this list to grow quite a bit later this evening and early Monday, so stay tuned.

Philadelphia Closings for January 21, 2025

Philadelphia School District - Opening 2 hours late

Philadelphia Parochial Schools - Opening 2 hours late

The City School - Opening 2 hours late

Wissahickon Charter School - Opening 2 hours late

Monmouth County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

Freehold Regional High School School District - Opening 90 minutes late

Freehold Township School District - Opening 2 hours late

Millstone Township School District - Opening 2 hours late

Upper Freehold Regional School District - Opening 2 hours late

Ocean County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

Donovan Catholic - Opening 90 minutes late

Lakehurst Elementary School - Opening 2 hours late

Manchester Township Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

St. Joseph's Grade School - Opening 90 minutes late

Toms River Regional Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

Hunterdon County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

Readington Township Schools - Opening 2 hours late

This list will be updated as more are announced.

