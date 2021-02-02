Seaside Heights Carousel Will Not Open Until Spring 2022

Well it looks like a Jersey Shore favorite will not be coming back anytime soon. The Jersey Shore Carousel in Seaside Heights will not be returning to shore-goers until Spring 2022.

It’s bad enough that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on many of our favorites, but it looks like we are not completely off the hook even when it comes to the beach. I was doing a little bit of stalking, like I always do, and thought it would be a good idea to see what was going on at the shore. Since I did not get to go to the beach at all last summer for obvious reasons, I wanted to know what I have to look forward to this year. You can imagine how upset I was when I read this! According to their website, Seaside Heights has announced that their Carousel Pavilion is not set to be open until maybe the spring of 2022. The carousel will also have a brand new home on the Boardwalk Promenade.

In 2019 we reported that Seaside Heights received a grant of $750,000 to help restore the ride. You might remember that the carousel was shut down in April of 2019 for the start of the restoration. The ride, which is now 111 years old, was supposed to open back up this summer. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, everything has been delayed.

All I can say is that I cannot wait to see how the new carousel will look. I have many memories of going down to the boardwalk and enjoying most of my childhood in Seaside.