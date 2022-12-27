Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Is On For 2023

It’s that time of the year again and the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights is officially back in action.

Every year, the Polar Bear Plunge raises millions of dollars that are donated to Special Olympics New Jersey.

I’ve always seen a ton of people go out to this event and it’s amazing to me that people get into the water in February! By diving in though, they raise a great amount of money that goes to such a great cause right in our area.

If you’re looking to get involved and aren’t into the idea of plunging, there are still plenty of opportunities to donate right on their website!

Every single year, thousands of people come together on the Seaside Heights beach and share the experience together.

The plunge is all going down on February 25, 2023, and registration is open now on their website!

If you’ve never had the chance to take part in this before, it’s a great cause and all of the registration/donation information is available on their official site!

