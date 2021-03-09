Selena Gomez Might Retire From Music After Her Next Album

Selena Gomez is going to give music “one last try.”

The 28-year-old singer and actress spoke candidly about her music career for the April 2021 issue of Vogue, revealing that she is considering retiring from music so she can fully focus on acting.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Gomez said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music,” the Rare Beauty founder shared.

Although the former Wizards of Waverly Place star has released six studio albums and has achieved massive radio success with her singles, says she no longer gets satisfaction from her pop music career as people struggle to separate her art from her public persona.

“I still live with this haunting feeling that people still view me as this Disney girl,” Gomez told the publication.

Gomez clarified that she wants to pull back from music so that she can spend more time producing and to give herself “a real shot at acting.”

"I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do," she admitted. "The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."