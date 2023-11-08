Walmart Extending Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hours in New Jersey
Hey New Jersey shoppers! Retail behemoth Walmart is getting ready to make shopping more sensory-friendly.
Starting on Nov 10, Walmart will be expanding their morning opening hours to 8 am - 10 am for a more sensory-friendly shopping experience. Instead of only being on Saturdays, sensory-friendly hours will now be in effect everyday, nationwide, according to their website.
Walmart first implemented sensory-friendly hours as a trial run for kids and parents shopping for back-to-school. Now they're making it permanent with daily hours and no forseeable plans to discontinue it.
This will be especially useful to stimulation sensitive groups ahead of the upcoming Black Friday and holiday shopping mayhem!
How are sensory-friendly hours at Walmart different from regular hours?
From 8am-10am every weekday, Walmart stores will:
- Have dimmed lights
- Television displays will be changed to still images
- Music playing over the loudspeaker will be turned off.
More changes at Walmart
This is the latest change Walmart has recently made to their operations. Earlier this year they made a significant adjustments to their coupon usage policies:
- No more cash back for coupons
- Digital coupons will not be accepted
- You may only use a limited number of paper coupons
- Expired coupons will no longer be accepted
- Managers cannot override expired coupons
What do you think about these extended hours and the other changes being made at Walmart?
