Hey New Jersey shoppers! Retail behemoth Walmart is getting ready to make shopping more sensory-friendly.

Starting on Nov 10, Walmart will be expanding their morning opening hours to 8 am - 10 am for a more sensory-friendly shopping experience. Instead of only being on Saturdays, sensory-friendly hours will now be in effect everyday, nationwide, according to their website.

Walmart first implemented sensory-friendly hours as a trial run for kids and parents shopping for back-to-school. Now they're making it permanent with daily hours and no forseeable plans to discontinue it.

This will be especially useful to stimulation sensitive groups ahead of the upcoming Black Friday and holiday shopping mayhem!

How are sensory-friendly hours at Walmart different from regular hours?

From 8am-10am every weekday, Walmart stores will:

Have dimmed lights

Television displays will be changed to still images

Music playing over the loudspeaker will be turned off.

More changes at Walmart

This is the latest change Walmart has recently made to their operations. Earlier this year they made a significant adjustments to their coupon usage policies:

No more cash back for coupons

Digital coupons will not be accepted

You may only use a limited number of paper coupons

Expired coupons will no longer be accepted

Managers cannot override expired coupons

What do you think about these extended hours and the other changes being made at Walmart?

