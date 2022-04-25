Sephora is expanding in South Jersey! Three more mini-stores are slated to open soon. Here's where you can feed your makeup obsession.

Something VERY dangerous is happening. One of these mini-Sephora's will soon exist just MINUTES from my house! Someone, please, SEIZE MY CREDIT CARDS NOW!

Get our free mobile app

Sephora inside Kohl's have slowly been invading South Jersey, allowing shoppers access to prestige cosmetics brands like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Armani, Kiehl's, and more. The Kohl's store on Black Horse Pike in Turnersville already has one, and, finally, a few more are scheduled to pop up in our area.

This Friday, April 29th, the makeup mecca will officially open at the Kohl's at Consumer Square in Mays Landing, Atlantic County (which will likely build some friendly competition with the nearby ULTA), according to NJ.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That same day, Sephora will also be available to customers of the Kohl's on Route 38 in Cherry Hill (across from Cherry Hill Mall) in Burlington Co.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another will inside the Kohl's on Route 35 in Middletown, Monmouth County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

FYI, there's no opening date yet for three MORE mini-Sephora's inside Kohl's. NJ.com says keep your eyes peeled in Manahawkin, Mantua, and Martlon.

I'll be checking out my Mays Landing Sephora this weekend to restock some of my self-care staples. Happy shopping (and swatching) to you, too! Your hair and skin will never look so good!

Some of my personal favorite brands offered at Sephora include Drunk Elephant, FARMacy, BITE Beauty, and Rare. OMG, Selena Gomez has done something REALLY special with her makeup line, especially the cream blushes.

And, if you're not sure what to get (i.e. what shade of foundation you might need), Kohl's will also feature Sephora beauty consultants in all its pop-ups.

Go Inside: Whitney Houston's $1.6M NJ Recording Studio and Home A second home in northern New Jersey superstar Whitney Houston also used as a recording studio is on the market for $1,600,000. See inside the sleek, swanky digs.