SEPTA Adding Apple Pay To Purchase Key Card

As many people commute to Philadelphia for work or school, a big percentage of them use some sort of public transportation. It makes it easier with parking and avoiding traffic. Not only that but it's probably a lot cheaper and helps them save some money.

COVID-19 has made everyone a little bit of a germaphobe. Now, when you are pay for your SEPTA keycard you are quick to get some hand sanitizer because you want to make sure you stay clean. According to Philly Voice, things are going to get a little better for commuters because starting Monday SEPTA will have Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. We learned this new feature will make it a lot easier for commuters to reload and purchase Key cards.

This is a pretty expensive project. It was stated on Philly Voice that SEPTA will be spending about $4.3 million to get Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay at most SEPTA kiosks. There is still no set date on when it will be a function at all SEPTA kiosk locations.

It was mentioned on Philly Voice that for now, commuters will be able to take advantage of the new features at "Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line stations, Center City Regional Rail stations and at major bus loops."

This was originally supposed to start in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans were placed on hold and have done a major setback. Philly Voice stated that SEPTA will be changing about 4,200 SEPTA Key validators.