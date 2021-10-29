SEPTA Strike Averted; Agreement Reached Ahead of Monday Deadline

Credit: William Thomas Cain / Stringer - Getty Images

We were worried that SEPTA workers would walk off the job as early as Monday, but that won't happen after all.

Members of Philadelphia’s largest transit workers union reached a tentative contract agreement. The news broke early Friday morning.

The agreement has averted a possible strike that threatened to bring elevated trains, buses, and trolleys to a halt and leave thousands of children and educators without a way to get to school as early as Monday morning.

The current contract between the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and the 5,000-member Transport Workers Union Local 234 was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1.

The agreement announced by the union early Friday includes a two-year contract with a pay increase, a pandemic payment of up to $2,200, and parental leave for workers.

