Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Bucks County, PA; Strong Storms Are Approaching
The National Weather Service just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Southeastern, PA, including Bucks County, PA.
The storms, which are approaching from the West, are arriving in Western Bucks County right now (as of 4 pm), and they're due to race towards the east packing a powerful punch.
If the storms don't diminish in strength, it's likely that Mercer County will be added to the warning.
The National Weather Service says that wind will be the primary concern with these storms. Gusts as high as 60 mph have already been reported in Pennsylvania, and it has caused damage.
Possible damage includes trees coming down, roof damage, power lines, and more.
