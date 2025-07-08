A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Philadelphia and the immediate surrounding area. This replaces an earlier tornado warning which had been issued (that expired around 5:45 pm on Tuesday evening).

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Philly Area

This particular warning is now in effect for the following areas:

Northwestern Camden County

Northwestern Glocuester County

Northwestern Burlington County

Philadelphia

Southeastern Delaware County

Dangerous Storms Approach Philadelphia Region

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and it could likely lead to flash flooding. Plan ahead as the storms are moving relatively slowly. This particular storm cell is moving east at 35 pm.

The areas included in the warning are: Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Chester, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Lindenwold, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Riverside, Palmyra, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Paulsboro, and Magnolia.

We'll update this with more information shortly.