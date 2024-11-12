I'm so excited.

It's almost time for Shady Brook Farm’s 30th Annual Holiday Light Show.

It's a holiday tradition for so many local families.

The preparations are almost complete, so get ready to light up your holiday season with millions of holiday lights all around Shady Brook Farm starting Saturday, November 23.

There are so many amazing light displays.

You'll see Santa's Workshop. You'll drive through the Twelve Days of Christmas and recognize some of your children's favorite characters.

It's sure to put you and your family in the holiday spirit.

You can take it all in from the comfort of your own car or hop on one of the wagon rides for an extra festive experience. Depending on the weather, you may want to bundle up for that.

After you drive through the light show, park and go to Candy Cane Lane, a walk-through light show with plenty of great photo ops.

Don’t miss Santa’s Village, where you can meet Santa himself. You can hang out by the firepits, go on the Penguin Pursuit scavenger hunt, and more.

Text your friends now and make plans to go.

The Drive Through Light Show is open every night, rain or shine.

Sunday - Thursday from 5-10pm.

Friday and Saturday from 5pm - 11pm.

You can save and buy tickets online by clicking here.

The wagon rides, Candy Cane Lane, and Santa’s Village are open nightly (weather permitting) except November 28, December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

Whether it’s your first time or part of your yearly tradition, Shady Brook Farm’s Holiday Light Show is the perfect way to kick off the season.

Go once, twice, or ten times...nobody's judging. Ha ha.

