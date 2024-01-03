In just a few short days, one of the nation's most popular fast food chains will FINALLY open its FIRST drive-thru in New Jersey.

We're just a week away from a big moment for fast-food fans in New Jersey. Shake Shack will finally open its first location to feature a drive-thru in New Jersey.

The restaurant located at 240 Grand Avenue in North Brunswick is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, NJBiz.com reported from a press release shared.

The new location marks the burger chain's 19th restaurant to open in New Jersey, and their 32nd drive-thru nationwide, they say.

As for the North Brunswick eatery, it will also offer the options to dine in or take out.

And, yes, the drive-thru includes a two-lane ordering system, which has become common among busy fast-food chains in recent years.

Shake Shack Drive-Thrus Have Been Opening Nationwide

Shake Shack first launched a drive-thru in Minnesota two years ago, and reports (like this one from FastCompany.com) say they've been quite successful in generating additional revenue for the burger chain.

"We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome the community to enjoy our quality ingredients, warm hospitality, and the convenience of New Jersey’s first drive-thru Shack," the company's Chief Development Officer, Andrew McCaughan, said.

To celebrate their grand opening, the first guests will receive custom Shake Shack cold cups and key chains. Plus, they'll donate $1 for every sandwich sold that day to Rutgers Gardens, they say.