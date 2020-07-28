Shake Shack Pop Up Will Be @ Freehold Raceway Mall This Wknd ONLY

ATTENTION NEW JERSEY BURGER LOVERS!!

For the first time ever, Shake Shack is hosting a Pop Up at the Freehold Raceway Mall for this upcoming weekend ONLY!!

From Friday, July 31st to Sunday, August 2nd, the Shake Shack pop up will be ready to serve you fresh food made to order from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Outside Village by LL Bean.

They will be serving all of your favorites: delicious, 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, frozen custard shakes, and crinkle cut fries!

And it gets even better.

Nicole Murray, your midday host, will be at the Shake Shack Pop Up at Freehold Raceway Mall this Sunday, August 2nd from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The 94.3 The Point crew will be practicing social distancing and wearing face masks the entire time and so should you....but that doesn't mean fun still can't be had.

We will be playing socially distanced games and may even have a few prizes to give away.

Let's show the Shake Shack Pop Up some love because then maybe, this will be a permanent addition to Freehold Raceway Mall....hopefully. (Fingers crossed)

Hope to see you then!

Now who is ready for a burger and a shake?

Let's take a look at some of those Shake Shack favorites that you are going to get enjoy this weekend at Freehold Raceway Mall: