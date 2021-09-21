Shark Tank’s Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck Coming To Mercer County

you love lobster and beers you may want to make plans to hang out at the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. On the Cousins Maine Lobster’s Facebook page, it has been shared that its food truck is making multiple stops in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Some of those stops are right here in our area.

The Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be making a stop in Bucks and Mercer counties this weekend.

One of the stops is at the River Horse Brewery in Ewing, NJ and the other one is at Triple Sun Spirits Co. in Newtown, Pa.

Friday, September 24 - River Horse - 2:00 PM-8:00 PM, 2 Graphics Dr, Ewing Township, NJ.

Sunday, September 26 - Triple Sun Spirits Co. - Newtown - 12:00 PM-7:00 PM, 126 S State St #200, Newtown, PA.

In case you did not know, Cousins Maine Lobster was on the tv show Shark Tank in 2012. The two owners, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, went on the show Shark Tank to convince the judges that they had a way to get extremely fresh and quick lobster delivery.

According to the Cousins Maine Lobster’s Facebook post, customers that are a part of the food truck events are able to purchase meals via the business app or in person.

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck locations.

FRIDAY Wayne Towne Center - 11:30 AM-7:00 PM, 80 NJ-23, Wayne, NJ 07470

River Horse - 2:00 PM-8:00 PM, 2 Graphics Dr, Ewing Township, NJ 08628

SATURDAY Hopatcong PBA Food Truck & Music Festival - 11:00 AM-7:00 PM, 32 Lakeside Blvd, Hopatcong, NJ 07843

Bound Brook Street Fair - 11:00 AM-5:00 PM, 350 E Main St, Bound Brook, NJ 08805

SUNDAY Conshohocken Puddlers Kitchen & Tap - 12:00 PM-8:00 PM, 3 DeKalb St, Bridgeport, PA 19405

Triple Sun Spirits Co. - Newtown - 12:00 PM-7:00 PM, 126 S State St #200, Newtown, PA 18940 NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.