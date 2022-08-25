You may already be familiar with the restaurant that brought it's lobster rolls to the Wildwood Boardwalk during the summer of 2020. With several locations in South Jersey already, the new lobster joint on the Wildwood Boardwalk has marked this place as its 4th location in the region.

Get our free mobile app

Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls already has locations from Sea Isle to Ocean City and took up another shop right along the Wildwood boardwalk. The best way to enjoy lobster on the go! The new location went up right across from the dog park at 3000 Boardwalk back during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quincy's isn't just a walk-up, though. Reports from back then said they would provide seating inside in addition to the convenient counter service. While you can enjoy your lobster roll while strolling from pier to pier, there are stools provided for people who'd prefer to enjoy their seafood in one spot.

Oh, and don't be fooled by the name. Quincy's also features some awesome crab selections on their menu, too. The good news is if you haven't yet enjoyed your seafood fill for the summer, there are still PLENTY of days left for you to grab yourself a bite from this fresh shellfish spot.

My personal recommendation is the lobster mac and cheese! Judging by the picture they shared on their Facebook page, it looks pretty hard to resist.

Find out their hours and menu items via Quincy's Facebook page or by checking it out HERE.

Sources: WildwoodVideoArchive.com, Facebook

16 Boardwalk Foods That Keep South Jersey Coming Back for More From caramel corn to vinegar fries, these are the most talked about boardwalk favorites.

Listeners' Picks: Best Places in South Jersey to Get Freshest Seafood