Is Shawn Mendes’ Foot-Kissing Valentine’s Day Post for Camila Cabello Cute or Cringe?

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes loves every inch of Camila Cabello… even her toes!

On Sunday (Feb. 14), the “Wonder” singer shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day showing himself holding his girlfriend’s foot—with his lips around her big toe.

“I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello,” Mendes wrote.

The photo sent fans and followers into a foot fetish frenzy, debating whether the post was gross or absolutely adorable.

"If he doesn't kiss you foot, thank u next," one fan commented.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder jokingly wrote, "Thought u were a VEGAN?????"

Others begged the 22-year-old musician to delete the photo, adding, “What the f--k.”

His "Señorita" also took to the comments to write, “Love u papo.”

There were no feet featured on Cabello’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post for her bae, though.

“My Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes,” she wrote along with a photo of the two planting a big, loving smooch on each other.

See fans' mixed tweets about Shawmila’s latest PDA moment, below

