Is Shawn Mendes’ Foot-Kissing Valentine’s Day Post for Camila Cabello Cute or Cringe?

Shawn Mendes loves every inch of Camila Cabello… even her toes!

On Sunday (Feb. 14), the “Wonder” singer shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day showing himself holding his girlfriend’s foot—with his lips around her big toe.

“I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello,” Mendes wrote.

The photo sent fans and followers into a foot fetish frenzy, debating whether the post was gross or absolutely adorable.

"If he doesn't kiss you foot, thank u next," one fan commented.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder jokingly wrote, "Thought u were a VEGAN?????"

Others begged the 22-year-old musician to delete the photo, adding, “What the f--k.”

His "Señorita" also took to the comments to write, “Love u papo.”

There were no feet featured on Cabello’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post for her bae, though.

“My Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day @shawnmendes,” she wrote along with a photo of the two planting a big, loving smooch on each other.

See fans' mixed tweets about Shawmila’s latest PDA moment, below