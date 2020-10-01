Shawn Mendes is ushering in his new era with "Wonder," the title track off his fourth studio album.

The music video begins with a scenic mountainside where we find Mendes riding in a train. He soon exits the train car via the roof where he sings about wondering what it's liked to be loved by you before he's transported into a forest.

He is then greeted by background dancers and begins to dance with them. Mendes then begins running in the forest before we find him seaside. He rocks out while the waves crash behind him when the video concludes.

Watch the "Wonder" music video as it becomes available, below.

The new song comes after the "Stitches" hit-maker teased his new project with a video clip and a virtual 360-degree room containing hidden "Easter eggs" for fans to find. Fans discovered that his record will be released on December 4.

"I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you," Mendes said in a press release to fans ahead of the release.

"I wrote an album," he continued. "It’s called Wonder [and] it really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time."

Learn the lyrics to Shawn Mendes' "Wonder" as they become available, below.

[Verse 1]

I wonder if I'm being real

Do I speak my truth or do I filter how I feel?

I wonder, wouldn't it be nice

To live inside a world that isn't black and white?

I wonder, what it's like to be my friends

Hope that they don't think I forget about them

I wonder, I wonder

[Chorus]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like

I wonder what it's like to be loved by-

[Verse 2]

I wonder, why I'm so afraid

Of saying something wrong, I never said I was a saint

I wonder when I cry into my hands

I'm conditioned to feel like it makes me less of a man

And I wonder if some day you'll be by my side

And tell me that the world will end up alright

I wonder, I wonder

[Chorus]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you, yeah

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you

I wonder what it's like to be loved by-

[Outro]

Right before I close my eyes

The only thing that's on my mind

Been dreaming that you feel it too

I wonder what it's like to be loved by you