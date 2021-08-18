The police chief for the Borough of Yardley, PA was shot in the hand and ear earlier today. The incident took place when police responded to a call for backup from probation officers around 11:30.

Following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in the complex, which lead to an hours long lockdown in the area. The standoff ended around 4 pm when officers apparently busted into the apartment to arrest him.

The suspect, 24-year-old Colin PetroZiello, has since been arrested.

Officials tell NBC 10 that Yardley's police chief Kenneth Coluzzi is being treated at a hospital after being shot in the ear and hand during the initial call.

"He's absolutely extremely lucky to be alive," Lower Makefield's Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi tells NBC10 and other outlets.

Yardley Commons is located along Main Street in Yardley. Chief Kelley is being treated at the St. Mary Medical Center, according to a report from 6 ABC. He's reportedly in stable condition.

Google MAps

This is a developing story. We'll have more details as soon as they're made available.

