Yardley, PA Police Chief Shot in Ear & Hand; Suspect Arrested

MRaust

 

The police chief for the Borough of Yardley, PA was shot in the hand and ear earlier today. The incident took place when police responded to a call for backup from probation officers around 11:30.

Following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself in the complex, which lead to an hours long lockdown in the area. The standoff ended around 4 pm when officers apparently busted into the apartment to arrest him.

The suspect, 24-year-old Colin PetroZiello, has since been arrested.

Officials tell NBC 10 that Yardley's police chief Kenneth Coluzzi is being treated at a hospital after being shot in the ear and hand during the initial call.

"He's absolutely extremely lucky to be alive," Lower Makefield's Police Chief Kenneth Coluzzi tells NBC10 and other outlets. 

Yardley Commons is located along Main Street in Yardley. Chief Kelley is being treated at the St. Mary Medical Center, according to a report from 6 ABC. He's reportedly in stable condition.

Google MAps

This is a developing story. We'll have more details as soon as they're made available.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Yardley
Categories: Articles, Bucks County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top