A Hollywood legend has been spotted at work in New Jersey!

Legendary Oscar-winning actress, Shirley MacLaine has just been spotted in Atlantic City filming scenes for an upcoming movie!

"The Last Word" Premiere - 2017 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images loading...

The 90 year-old actress was seen in the city last week shooting scenes for an upcoming movie People Not Places, according to PhillyVoice.

She'll be co-starring alongside Stephen Dorff, known for his roles in "Blade" and "True Detective."

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 1 Getty Images loading...

IMDb describes the storyline as "A sprightly woman in her twilight years strikes up an unlikely friendship with a local homeless man, while struggling to mend a troubled relationship with her son."

The pair was spotted on Arctic Avenue in Ducktown, according to these pictures posted to X.

Here they were spotted shooting a scene near King's Pub, according to Breaking AC. It's pretty cool seeing the two actors looking so "stripped down" in realism. (Fun fact, Nicholas Cage was considered for Dorff's role.)

Filming will also be taking place in Pleasantville, New Jersey, according to IMDb.

Shirley Maclaine is one of those actresses who needs no introduction. With decades and accolades under her belt working in the film industry, widely known for her roles in "Terms of Endearment", "Steel Magnolias", and "The Apartment", she's sure to stun again in this new movie.

When will "People Not Places" come out?

No word yet on when the film is projected for release. Will you be watching when it comes out?

