Very ‘Jersey Shore’ Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
If your significant other is "Jersey Proud," they might like some of these Shore inspired gifts for Valentine's Day.
Jersey Shore Sterling Silver Beach Badge Necklace
Jersey State Line is proud to offer this sterling silver Jersey Shore beach badge necklace. The badge will not gain you entry to the beach, but it will certainly display your unique style and love for your favorite beach town.
Shore Map Metal Cuff Bracelet
This unique metal cuff bracelet was created using a rare vintage 1920's roadmap of Jersey shore. From Asbury Park to Ocean Grove, Avon-by-the-Sea to Point Pleasant.
Celtic Sea Glass Necklace
Made to order, the sea glass used for these necklaces were found by the artist post Superstorm Sandy.
Root Beer Sea Glass Pendant
Root Beer sea glass pendant wrapped in copper wire. Glass collected on the beach at Point Pleasant.