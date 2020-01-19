Very ‘Jersey Shore’ Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

jerseystateline, Etsy

If your significant other is "Jersey Proud," they might like some of these Shore inspired gifts for Valentine's Day.

  • Jersey Shore Sterling Silver Beach Badge Necklace

    Jersey State Line is proud to offer this sterling silver Jersey Shore beach badge necklace. The badge will not gain you entry to the beach, but it will certainly display your unique style and love for your favorite beach town.

    jerseystateline, Etsy

  • Shore Map Metal Cuff Bracelet

    This unique metal cuff bracelet was created using a rare vintage 1920's roadmap of Jersey shore. From Asbury Park to Ocean Grove, Avon-by-the-Sea to Point Pleasant.

    decembermoondesign, Etsy

  • Celtic Sea Glass Necklace

    Made to order, the sea glass used for these necklaces were found by the artist post Superstorm Sandy.

    SeaYouAgain, Etsy

  • Root Beer Sea Glass Pendant

