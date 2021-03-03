Six Figures?! These Are Some Of The Highest Paying Job Openings At The Jersey Shore

As we continue to work our way through the pandemic, the economy is opening up and high-paying job opportunities are beginning to present themselves here at the Jersey Shore. It's no secret that migration from the city, working virtually, and a growing economy is upon us. From nursing, transportation, and human recourses as well as many other careers, the highering has begun. If you are currently unemployed, not happy with your job, or just looking to make more money, this might be the best time to make a career change. The opportunities below all point to solid economic expansion around the Jersey Shore.

Logistics | Drive Regional - Now Hiring Dry Van Company Drivers

$65,000/year

Simbeck Inc., Asbury Park, NJ

Now Hiring CDL-A Regional Company Drivers Simbeck Inc. Driver Compensation and Miles: "Our drivers have more home time than most carriers. We are not an over-the-road company that keeps you out for weeks. Our full-time drivers average $65K to $73K per year. We are a family-oriented company and maintain an open-door policy." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION

Customer Service | Management Trainee - Client Service Representative

$35,000 - $42,000/year

Private Management Company, Wall Township, NJ - "We are looking for a Client Service Representative to proactively support and provide direct customer service strategies for a renowned client in the clean energy industry. As the Client Service Representative, you will fuel the client's excitement as their direct point of contact. We need someone in this role who has successfully built, coordinated and executed client projects from inception to completion. Our ideal candidate has a hunter-mentality and is not afraid to roll their sleeves up." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Truck Driving | CDL A Truck Drivers Great Pay & Benefits

$75,000/year

USXpress, Freehold, NJ - "New Penn drivers and dock workers are trusted professionals and experts at what they do. They are the reasons New Penn customers remain loyal and keep coming back. If you’re ready to go the extra mile and let your professionalism shine, it’s time to get on board with New Penn." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Customer Service | PT/FT-ONLINE TRAINING-CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE-VET MP

$35000 - $150000/year

1st Property, Toms River, NJ - "We are seeking motivated, self-starters in your area, who want to succeed. No experience necessary as the company provides in-house training." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Customer Service | Customer Service Experience Wanted/Sales/Work From Home

$50,000 - $60,000/year

NJ AIL, Lakewood Township, NJ - "American Income Life - (AIL) is a leading insurance and supplemental benefits provider. The company provides its clients with value and unbeatable customer service with complete transparency and integrity. That's what makes us so successful. We are currently looking for service-minded individuals with good communication skills to fill several sales & customer service representative positions in your area." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | Account Executive - Tom's River, NJ

$120000/year

Power Solar, Toms River, NJ - "Power Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider with a presence in 22 states across the US. Founded by industry veterans, Power Solar was created for talented sales veterans to take advantage of an amazing fast-growing opportunity, and to give those sales veterans an opportunity to create lasting wealth through company ownership. At Power Solar, everyone has a voice and we believe challenging each other to get better keeps us all accountable and helps us grow at the fastest rate possible." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE.

Insurance | Hybrid Insurance Sales Representative

$30,000 - $70,000/year

Allstate - Abbatiello Financial Group, Llc, Toms River, NJ - "We are seeking energetic and hungry individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our fast pace agency sales department. As an insurance sales representative, you will work with a dynamic team of sales representatives that share your desire to win. The position pays a competitive base with a generous commission structure that works well for those who are disciplined and follow our proven sales process." TAP THIS LINK TO LEARN MORE.

Sales | Entry Level Sales Representative

$40000 - $100000/year

Shore Marketing Group, Belmar, NJ - "We are looking for energetic, driven, positive individuals, to join our successful sales team. We offer in-depth new hire training to help our sales associates be the best they can be and succeed in a lively and professional environment. At Shore Marketing Group, we represent numerous law firms across the country that specialize in helping clients settle their debts. Our leads are generated through multiple marketing avenues, so there is never any cold calling. You will talk to qualified leads who have already shown interest in becoming debt-free." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | Sales Rep - Remote - Make $1,500 + a week!

$50000 - $250000/year

Rubin Financial Group, Brick Township, NJ - "Our Mission Statement: To respect and invest in our most valuable resource, our agents, by providing a secure and innovative environment to start and build a lasting career. Through partnerships with the industry’s best insurance carriers, we bring our agents a portfolio of products that can provide protection to the families we serve." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | 75K-250K+ Sales & Service Agent, At Home Position, No Experience Req'd

$75,000 - $250,000/year

Virtual At Home Division - Symmetry Financial Group, Toms River, NJ - "Looking to Work At Home and be part of a team of diverse and talented professionals who are driven by new challenges and want to grow in their career and incomes? Symmetry Financial Group, named as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 5 years running by Inc. Magazine, is looking for highly motivated, career-minded individuals with strong interpersonal skills who want to be part of an amazing growth company making a huge impact. As an Insurance and Financial Services Representative, you will work with current and prospective clients in your community, understand their needs, and recommend impactful solutions from a comprehensive line of products and services to help them protect what matters most." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | Lucrative Sales Job (50K - 200K) *FREE Warm Leads & NO COLD CALLING*

$50,000 - $200,000/year

The Assurance Group, Freehold, NJ - "The Assurance Group offers a UNIQUE marketing platform for insurance sales professionals - offering FREE quality direct-mail leads and a proven sales system. TAG specializes in SENIOR MARKET life insurance, burial insurance (final expense), Medicare, and annuities. Whether you are a seasoned team building manager, or have no experience but are customer service oriented looking to start your career, TAG has a tremendous amount to offer for the right candidate." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | Sales Representative - Honda of Toms River

$65,000 - $80,000/year

Honda of Toms River, Toms River, NJ - "Honda of Toms River is offering YOU a CAREER in Auto Sales, with a company that ALWAYS puts honesty and integrity first. The Auto Industry is STRONGER THAN EVER! Sales are up all over the country and here at Honda of Toms River, we have experienced a HUGE increase in demand for our products. As a result of this growth, we are currently looking to hire several Sales Representatives." TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Sales | Sales Representative | WORK FROM HOME | Flexible Schedule | $100k+

$75000 - $200000/year

Symmetry Financial Group-Whitaker Master Agency, Toms River, NJ - "We are in search of motivated professionals with a passion for helping others! We focus, as a team, on personal and leadership development to grow in our already thriving business and have the freedom to work from home, make our own schedules, and create the work-life balance we deserve! We have an incredible compensation structure, backed by a proven system with full training provided!" TAP THIS LINK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Human Resources | Benefits Consultant - Sales Representative - Remote or Office - $45,000 - $75,000/year - "The Bisanz Group, Toms River, NJ - "Now looking for disciplined Sales Reps to service our clients remotely. Must be able to work flexible hours. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, we, as a nationwide trend, have seen a tremendous increase in the demand for our services. As a result, we are in need of highly motivated sales professionals with a variety of backgrounds and expertise to bring aboard as quickly as possible to facilitate that demand." TAP THIS LINK MORE INFORMATION.

Thank you to the Wall Patch for creating a great list of job opportunities. The full list can be found HERE. As we all know there is pent-up demand for goods and services as the pandemic breaks. If the current and future hiring of local businesses is correct, the Jersey Shore economy will be growing for years to come. This might be an excellent opportunity to get on the ground floor of a growing company. GOOD LUCK!

