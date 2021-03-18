Wawa is Hiring 5,000 Employees Right Now

What’s your favorite gas station? The question is obvious if you’re from New Jersey or Philadelphia… Wawa! If you need a job, look no further. Wawa is hiring 5,000 new employees over the next three months!

According to 6ABC, Wawa has openings for customer service jobs as well as supervisory or manager positions. Wawa said the influx of new jobs is the result of seasonal and store growth. It’s honestly shocking to think about how well they financially this past year—despite the pandemic. Looking back, I definitely went to Wawa even more during the pandemic than I went before. It was a way to get out of the house.

If you want to put in an application, you better hurry up! The hiring process has started and will continue through Memorial Day Weekend. These job opportunities with Wawa offer workers “competitive salaries, flexible schedules and, when eligible, health benefits and tuition reimbursement opportunities." In addition to this, they are offering $75 to employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine… sign me up!

According to 6ABC, you will even get a bonus of $125 if you start April 1, 2021 through June 15, 2021. The bonus will be paid after 90 days of employment. Guess this is to make sure people do not leave after a week and still expect that bonus.

Want to hear what the best part is? The cherry on top of all of this—discounts! Wawa associates receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per shift and also get to enjoy items on the menu at a discount. Honestly, I am interested just by that sentence alone. I knew my favorite place would treat their employees well!