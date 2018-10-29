Six Flags Grape Adventure is Happening this Weekend!

Six Flags Grape Adventure is happening this upcoming weekend (November 3 and 4th).

If you’re a fan of wine and fun (like me) you’re going to have a great time. In fact, I've gone for three years. My hubby and I always have an absolute blast.

It’s a huge event that allows you to taste wine from 17 vineyards that are located across New Jersey. Tasting the wines is easy because you get a little glass and walk right up to their table. You get to sample whatever wines are at their tables.

In fact, here’s a look at last year’s event from PST’s YouTube channel:

Consider yourself warned, if you like wine you’ll spend a lot of money. I always spend at the event because some of my favorite wines are only available that day (they’re not sold in local liquor stores). But, hey, there's no pressure to buy crazy amounts of wine like I do.

If you're just there to taste, they're all for that as well! Plus, there’s vendors, crafts, and live music. By the way, here’s a tip: you're allowed to bring in your own food!

In fact, not everyone knows that: We brought sandwiches and all sorts of snacks to eat last year.

Don’t have food? That’s OK. They do have food trucks on site as well.

If you do the safari tour (like I did a few years) ago, you’ll get to feed a giraffe. Having done it myself, I will tell you that it was one of those amazing experiences that I'll never forget.

Grape Adventure is happening this weekend (both Saturday and Sunday) from 11:30 am- 5 pm.

The Safari tours will run from 10:30 am- 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A little tip: if you're doing the safari tour and you have your heart set on feeding a giraffe… do it first thing! The first year the giraffes were too full by the time I got there because so many people had already fed them, so I missed out.

Click here for more tickets and more info.