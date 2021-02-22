Six Flags Great Adventure Releases Opening Date For 2021

We can all agree that knowing that things are slowly starting to open back up brings happiness to our little hearts. Everyone is tired of having a limited amount of things to do. Well, get excited because you will get to have some fun times again at Six Flags this summer.

According to NJ.com, Six Flags Great Adventure, Safari, and Hurricane Harbor have announced their opening dates for 2021. This is exciting because it gives us the chance to plan something out and be out on days with good weather.

March 27th is the big day when Six Flags Great Adventure will be opening for the public, according to a statement on the Six Flags’ website. The statement did not share an exact date for the new roller coaster to open but the park employees are ready for park guests to experience the new Jersey Devil Coaster. The new roller coaster will be "the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster."

As for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, we learned from the Six Flags website that it will be opening on May 15. Since we have been having a brutal winter we would not be surprised if the heat this summer is going to be aggressive as well. So, we will need to spend some time at Hurricane Harbor.

It was shared on NJ.com that Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru will be opening its doors again on March 20.

COVID-19 regulations will still be followed when Six Flags reopens. They will be doing temperature screenings and contact-less security checks. Six Flags is trying its best to make sure people are safe and having fun this 2021.