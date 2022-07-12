JACKSON — A combative water park visitor spit on and kicked officers, and attempted to bite their ankles, after refusing to leave the park when it closed for the day, according to Jackson police.

Kameron Serrano, of Elizabeth, continued to be uncooperative after arriving at the police station, authorities said. She's been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer; resisting arrest; criminal mischief; obstruction; and bodily fluids on law enforcement officers.

The incident occurred on July 3 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, but a Facebook post about the arrest was not published until July 11.

According to the post, officers from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police Department arrived on the scene to assist security with two females who were being argumentative.

With a large crowd surrounding the incident, officers attempted to diffuse the situation. At that time, Serrano pushed a security officer, a Jackson detective, and a sheriff's officer in an attempt to get to an unrelated party, authorities said.

While attempting to arrest Serrano for her actions, she became combative by kicking officers and pulling her arms away so she could not be cuffed, according to authorities.

Serrano was eventually handcuffed while on the ground, but she then started to kick officers again.

"At one point, the female kicked Det. (Derek) Thomason in the groin and spit at officers while attempting to bite them in their ankles," the Facebook post said. "This behavior continued for several minutes as the female elected to not cooperate by refusing to walk and drop her body weight as officers attempted to escort her out of the park."

As the crowd started to grow and become more vocal, responding officers called for additional help.

Once the scene was more secure, officers chose to carry Serrano out of the park. While doing so, she spit in the face of an officer and kicked an assisting sheriff's officer in the head.

Serrano is lodged at Ocean County Jail. According to authorities, during the incident, officers arrested another woman who was being combative.

Officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

